Soundcore Motion Boom Plus is a waterproof boombox for the 21st century

If you're heading out in the sunshine, you need a speaker that will do your tunes justice. The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus is a big upgrade on last year's Motion Boom boombox – not only does it pack more power, it has a higher dustproof rating too. Perfect for the beach.

The Plus boasts 80W total output, courtesy of two 30-watt woofers and two 10-watt tweeters. The IP67 rating means it can withstand being dunked in the drink up to a depth of 1m for up to 30 minutes (like its predecessor), and that it's dust-tight (unlike its predecessor).

Inside are the same type of titanium drivers and BassUp feature as the older model, along with PartyCast 2.0 – this lets you wirelessly link up to 100 compatible speakers for the promise of truly epic sound.

The 13,400mAh battery gives you up to 20 hours of run time – that's slightly down on the 24-hour battery life of the standard Motion Boom, but still plenty of time to party the day away. There's a new shoulder strap too. Along with the carry handle, that makes it easy to lug to the park.

Bluetooth 5.3 comes as standard, and the Boom Plus can charge devices like smartphones using the PowerIQ charge out feature. Download the Soundcore app and you can tweak the EQ settings, too.

Will it be better than the best waterproof speakers and best outdoor speakers on the market? We will have to wait and see.

The Motion Boom Plus is available to pre-order now. It costs £189.99 ($179.99), but for a £1/$1 deposit can be had for the reduced price of £127.99 ($141.99).

