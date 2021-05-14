Sony WF-1000XM4: latest leak reveals design, colours and wireless charging

It seems that Wednesday's huge Sony WF-1000XM4 leak was just getting us warmed up for the week. Japanese Twitter user @mirai160525 – a self-described "blogger specializing in Sony" – has now published some even better renders of Sony's forthcoming noise-cancelling wireless earbuds, this time showing them in two (expected) colour schemes – black and silver.
Spotted by TheWalkmanBlog, the leaked images show the size of the WF-1000XM4 compared to their What Hi-Fi? Award-winning predecessors, the 2019-released WF-1000XM3. Grab your magnifying glass (or get on your device's zoom) and you’ll be able to get a decent look at the microphone openings, which point to 'Hi-Res' audio support.
Previous leaks have all but confirmed that Sony’s next flagship true wireless earbuds will feature wireless charging this time around, but the new renders offer a detailed look at the case itself. It seems to have a slimmer profile than the current XM3 case and a slighter higher charging output rating (140mA vs 120mA), which should return faster charging speeds.
The design of the XM4 buds leaked back in February, so we’ve 'known' about their updated aesthetic for a while now, but you would think that today’s fresh leak confirms – once and for all – that Sony has ditched the elongated ‘pill’ shape of the XM3 for a rounder, more compact enclosure that mimics the likes of the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Panasonic RZ-S500W.
In the market for a new pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds? You might want to wait until the arrival of the Sony WF-1000XM4 buds, which are tipped to launch in early June. That said, they're likely to come with a premium price tag, so if you aren't prepared to spend northwards of £200 ($200) on a pair, now might be a good time to bag a bargain on their outgoing predecessors and take up a WF-1000XM3 deal.
