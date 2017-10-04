Sonos has refreshed its product range with a new entry-level speaker, but it's upgrading existing speakers too.

Owners of current Sonos speakers can get voice control via Amazon Alexa through a free software update that's being rolled out today. All that's required is an Alexa-enabled device (like an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot) and the Sonos skill for Alexa.

Also happening this very day is a refresh of the Sonos App - and in the coming months, it'll be possible to control your Sonos kit from music service apps like Tidal and Pandora when they appear on the Sonos App.

Apple AirPlay 2 is due on Sonos too, but not until early next year. By then, the company's new retail stores in London and Berlin should be up and running.



