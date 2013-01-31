Sky has announced that it will bring the Sky Sports channels to its NOW TV online TV service, allowing users to access all six sports channels for £9.99 a day.

The move will mark the first time that Sky has offered its Sky Sports content, arguably Sky's most important asset, to non-subscribers.

MORE: Now TV Box review

Due to launch later this year, access to Sky Sports will cost £10/day for access, though Sky could conceivably now offer individual matches and events for a one-off fee.

The new service will mean that sports fans who don’t already subscribe to Sky Sports can choose to access a full day of Sky Sports content.

The possibility of a one-off football match or boxing event on Sky being available to anyone for a pay-per-view fee looks increasingly likely, too.

Sky's NOW TV service, which is accessible via PC, Mac, smart TVs, iPhone and iPad, selected smartphones and Xbox, currently offers Sky Movies content for £9/month.

25,000 people signed up to NOW TV in the quarter to end-December 2012, according to Sky's results today, making up half of Sky's new TV customers over the three-month period. NOW TV launched in July 2012.

The launch of Sky Sports channels on NOW TV is set for Spring 2013.

by Joe Cox

