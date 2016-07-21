Sky Q already promises “fluid viewing”, by letting you record more programmes at the same time than ever before, pause a show in one room and then carry on in another, and stream recorded content outside the home. Sky Q launched only back in February 2016, but Sky is already rolling out some fresh updates to improve the user experience.

New features include auto download, which will automatically start to download the next episode of the TV series you’re watching in the background, so it’s ready to start playing and saves buffering.

When you come to the end of an episode, you’ll now be given the option to let the next episode automatically play after 30 seconds, or you can manually select to play or dismiss it (shown above), in a similar way to Netflix and Amazon Video.

The Top Picks section that has just been introduced to Sky+ subscribers will be treated to more recommended content from live broadcasts, future ones and online video. Sky hopes it will give users a greater chance of discovering something new.

Other new features include a new Sky Sports hub homepage, being able to select a specific point of a recording or download by using the touchpad remote control and PIN protection for 18+ rated content.

Luke Bradley-Jones, director of TV and content products said of the updates: “Sky Q is the next generation of TV viewing and the new features are about making it even easier for customers to find and watch episode after episode of their favourite TV series, the latest live sport, or the best of the web.

“These developments are just the start of the exciting plans we have for Sky Q this year.”

