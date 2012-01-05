Sky has launched a new Sky Sports News for iPad app. It joins the dedicated Sky News for iPad app and Sky Go.

It's free for customers who get access to the Sky Sports News channel as part of their subscription, otherwise it will cost you £4.99/month.

The app allows to watch the Sky Sports News channel live and also gives you access to on-demand video.

As you'd expect, there's a wealth of sports news, pictures, articles and more to wade through, plus you can also listen to Sky Sports News Radio.

The existing Sky Sports News app will remain available for iPhone and iPod Touch users.

The Sky Sports News for iPad app is live now in the iTunes Store.

