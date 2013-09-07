Simple Audio, the company behind the Roomplayer multiroom system, is branching out into wireless A2DP Bluetooth speakers with two new models: the £79 Go, a single portable speaker, and the £399 Listen stereo pair (above).
The company says the new Bluetooth models "bring audiophile sound, designer styling and versatile connectivity to today's music lovers".
The Simple Audio Listen speakers incorporate a fully digital signal path, DSP (Digital Signal Processing), biamplification, Bluetooth, USB and line-in connections and a 40W per channel Class D digital amplifier.
Sound is handled by a 1in ferro-fluid, silk-dome tweeter and 3in long-throw woofer with neodymium magnets. If you want more bass, there's a subwoofer output via RCA. You can control power, volume or mute via the capacitive controls on the speaker itself, or by using the infra-red remote control, which also handles play/pause, fast forward and review.
For those who want a compact, portable Bluetooth speaker the Simple Audio Go will last for up to eight hours on a single charge, will fit easily into a bag or backpack and includes an integrated microphone for use as a speakerphone. Charging is via the USB port.
Simple Audio says the Listen and Go Bluetooth speakers will be available later this month online and at selected retailers.
By Andy Clough