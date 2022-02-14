Samsung pauses Galaxy Tab S8 pre-orders due to high demand

Last week, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 smartphone range, alongside the Galaxy Tab S8 family of tablets. While the S22 might have captured the most headlines, it's the Galaxy Tab S8 that's proving a hit with customers, causing two models to sell out in pre-orders.

In the US, Samsung has sold out of the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra, XDA-Developers reports. At time of writing, the Tab S8 Plus is still in stock, and all models are still available to pre-order in the UK and Australia.

All S22 models are also still available, though the 1TB S22 Ultra has sold out, as have some colour schemes (while some are delayed). The official on-sale date for both the Tab S8 and S22 ranges is 25th February.

Samsung confirmed it was pausing pre-orders on some Tab S8 models.

"We are thrilled by the consumer response to our new Galaxy Tab S8 lineup," it said in a statement to XDA-Developers. "Due to the overwhelming demand in the last 48 hours, we will be pausing preorders at Samsung.com for the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S8. We are working quickly to meet consumer excitement and demand. Please stay tuned for more updates."

All three Tab S8 tablets come with the S Pen stylus which snaps onto the back of the tablet magnetically. The S Pen can double as a clicker for taking selfies, moving to the next slide in your presentation or handling music playback.

The S8 Ultra has a mammoth 14.6-inch screen, dwarfing even the mighty Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021). The Tab S8 Plus is a little smaller, at 12.4 inches, while the standard Tab S8 measures 11 inches.

The two bigger models have Super AMOLED screens, while the Tab S8 offers a LTPS TFT panel. But all offer 120Hz refresh rates for minimal blur during fast-moving content.

