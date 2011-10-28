The company, already the world's no.1 manufacturer of TVs and the maker of our award-winning smartphone the Galaxy S II, took 23.8% of the market according to marketing and research consultancy, Strategy Analytics, selling 27.8m smartphones.
Apple, which released its iPhone 4S earlier this month, took second place, selling 17.1m phones, a 14.6% share of the smartphone market.
Nokia, which announced its latest smartphones yesterday, was in third position – though it remained in top spot when lower cost mobiles were taken in to account.
The global smartphone market climbed 44% year-on-year, selling 117 million units.