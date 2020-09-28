Roku's redesigned Ultra rivals Apple TV 4K with Dolby Vision HDR

Roku has redesigned its flagship streamer, bringing Dolby Vision HDR support and improved wi-fi to the Ultra device while keeping the price the same.

The all-new Roku Ultra ($100), which sits above the Express, Premiere and Streaming Stick+ in the company's line-up, now supports Dolby Vision – a feature Roku has until now left on the shelf, despite it being part and parcel of the Apple TV 4K and Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K competition. Such support means customers will be able to stream Dolby Vision HDR material from the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

The Roku is also capable of 50 per cent more wireless range compared to its predecessor, promising a smoother streaming experience in rooms further away from a home's router.

A new quad-core processor is onboard to offer snappier operation, however not much else has changed. Dolby Atmos support is still present, as is the Ethernet port (which the Ultra has over its rivals) and bundled voice remote, HDMI cable and earbuds. Voice control comes courtesy of support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and Siri voice commands will also be supported soon.

Like the also-new Roku Streambar – a streamer-come-soundbar that packs streaming smarts into a TV speaker – the latest Roku Ultra will be available from October.

