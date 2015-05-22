Announced by the people behind Record Store Day, founded in 2007 by a group of independent music retailers in the US, Vinyl Tuesdays aims to celebrate vinyl releases in order to maintain interest and continue to grow sales.

Record Store Day 2015, on 18 April, saw vinyl sales jump 742% week-on-week, helped by a 45% growth in vinyl sales. It is now hoped that Vinyl Tuesdays can deliver a more regular spike in interest.

The new sales day promises to deliver exclusive vinyl releases in a similar vein to Record Store Day, as well as promoting vinyl rarities, reissues and standard vinyl releases. The industry-wide release day ("global street date") recently moved from Tuesday to Friday, so this will plug something of a gap for independent shops.

While Record Store Day has enjoyed a huge popularity with consumers and has fast become the most popular sales day of the year, there is also the suggestion that it can have a negative knock-on effect on vinyl sales throughout the rest of the year and on the wider industry.

Vinyl Tuesdays, while unlikely to match the amount of noise on a weekly basis, could help to keep sales ticking over throughout the year, staggering both the timing of vinyl releases and our collective enthusiasm for the medium.

Announcing the plan, the American Association of Independent Music promised it would be "offered to the international community of retailers", so look out for Vinyl Tuesday in your local record shop.

