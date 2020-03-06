Record Store Day 2020 releases announced!

Record Store Day has revealed the exclusive vinyl releases that will be available for this year's event on Saturday 18th April.

Record Store Day, which is now in its 13th year, is the annual celebration of vinyl fans and independent record shops, whereby hundreds of record labels and artists come together to create special, rare and limited-edition releases that are exclusive to over 230 participating retailers in the UK.

The Record Store Day 2020 releases comprise over 450 vinyl records and include specially created material from the likes of Christine and the Queens, Paul McCartney, Primal Scream and My Chemical Romance.

Reissues include The Cure's Bloodflowers on picture disc for its 20th anniversary, Tyler the Creator’s Cherry Bomb and Soft Cell’s Mutant Moments, the latter of which was only privately pressed in tiny quantities when it originally launched in 1980. And we have some live albums treats, too, in the form of David Bowie's previously unreleased I'm Only Dancing (The Soul Tour '74), Alice Cooper's Live From The Apollo Theatre Glasgow 1982, and Dinosaur Jr's Swedish Fist (Live In Stockholm).

Yesterday, the official ambassadors for the event, UK indie rock quartet The Big Moon, recorded a three-track single live and direct to vinyl at Metropolis Studios – and that will be available on the day too.

As announced yesterday, three exclusive, one-off releases – Bowie's – CHANGESNOWBOWIE, Manic Street Preachers' Done & Dusted and U2's 11 O’Clock Tick Tock – will help raise money for War Child, with £1 from every unit sold going towards the official charity partner.

