Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 phone chip promises 5G, 8K video and Dolby Vision

Qualcomm has announced that its Snapdragon 865 chip will support 8K and Dolby Vision HDR video capture, bringing a huge quality boost to phone camera footage.

While several existing phones are capable of recording video in HDR and even HDR10+, Qualcomm says it's power-packed chip will be the first to support Dolby Vision HDR in mobile consumer devices.

Budding Spielbergs eager to shoot their own 8K and Dolby Vision content won't have to wait long. The Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform is expected to make its debut in 2020, in a clutch of yet-to-be-announced flagship phones.

Qualcomm's 5G-centric platform also boasts various other camera upgrades, including 4K video capture at 120fps, the ability to snap 200-megapixel photos and slow-motion video capture at 960fps. There's also the promise of faster data processing to juggle all those juicy pixels.

There's no word on which handset makers will support and activate the Dolby Vision feature (they'd likely need to purchase a licence from Dolby), but we'd expect Samsung to be in the mix with its next Galaxy phone.

Of course, you'll need a Dolby Vision TV or display to enjoy your high-quality home videos. If that sounds like a good excuse to upgrade, have a gander at our favourite Dolby Vision TVs.

MORE:

Best smartphones 2019: the best phones for movies and music

Best 8K TVs

iPhone XR vs Galaxy S10: which is better?