QED has drastically reduced the suggested selling prices of all of its HDMI cables as of today, June 1st.

A 1 metre length of the Performance HDMI has had its price cut from £50 to £35, the Reference range is down from £90 to £50, while the Signature HDMI's (pictured) price has been halved to just £75.

QED's product manager, Alastair Worlidge, pointed to reduced hardware prices, saying that QED's cable prices had to fall accordingly.

"We constantly strive to offer high performance products at value for money prices... we are repositioning our HDMI cables to reflect changing market conditions," he said.

"Prices of hardware have reduced significantly over recent years and we feel the time is right for cables to follow suit."

