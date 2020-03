They have a "semi-transparent jelly construction" apparently, and come with an iCoat screen protector plus cleaning cloth.

The Ozaki IC482 iCoat Bubble for the iPhone 4 costs £20, the IC832 for iPad £35. You can choose from clear or translucent black finishes.

They're available now from retailers such as HMV, audioout.co.uk and ebuyer.com.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook