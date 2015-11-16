Trending

Promoted: SoundMagic launches new flagship Vento headphones

By

The maker of the Award-winning E10S in-ears has unveiled a new premium on-ear design.

SoundMagic has developed a strong reputation for producing entry-level headphones - its E10S in-ears won the under £50 category in this year’s What Hi-Fi? Awards, and their predecessors have all added weight to the company’s groaning trophy shelf.

The firm was established in 2005, and has used the knowledge it’s built up over that ten-year history to launch the Vento P55, its first pair of premium portable on-ear headphones.

SoundMagic is aiming for the premium market with the Vento P55

SoundMagic is aiming for the premium market with the Vento P55

Developed over two years based on customer feedback, the Vento features a stainless steel headband with aluminium earcups. That keeps their weight down to 285g, but ensures they should be able to withstand the bumps that come with using them on a commute.

The SoundMagic Vento P55 produce 20mW of power

The SoundMagic Vento P55 produce 20mW of power

The Vento’s 1.2m cable has a universal smartphone control, with an inline mic and three-button remote. Inside is copper winding material imported from Japan in order to produce 20mW of power, boosted by 40mm Neodymium Dynamic drivers that have been developed in-house.

SoundMagic Vento P55 come with a universal smartphone control cable

SoundMagic Vento P55 come with a universal smartphone control cable

The Vento P55 on-ear headphones are available now to pre-order.

For more information, click here.