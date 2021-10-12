Pixel Pass subscription service could launch with Google's Pixel 6 smartphone

The latest in a long, long line of Google Pixel 6 leaks suggests that users in supported countries will be able to pay for their shiny new handset with a monthly subscription.

According to a leaked document revealed in a tweet by tech content creator M. Brandon Lee, the Pixel Pass will be similar to the iPhone upgrade plan which sees users get a new phone every year, along with the Apple One subscription which bundles together a bunch of the company’s different services from Apple Music and iCloud storage, to Apple TV+ and Apple Fitness+.

The upcoming Pixel Pass will reportedly be linked to Google Fi (though a version for other network plans will also be available), and will include YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, and an extended warranty, while including your Pixel 6 device payments for good measure.

🚨 BIG #TEAMPIXEL #PIXEL6/6 PRO LEAK DUMP:Retail associates have a sweepstakes event associated w/the P6. Prize values have to be disclosed for taxes. The initial doc uploaded had a price but was removed and replaced with TBD either to hide pricing, or it could change. $850 P6. pic.twitter.com/P9hlEszLksOctober 10, 2021 See more

There’s no word on a Pixel Pass Price or the countries that will be supported, but we’d like to think it won't be limited to the US at launch. We also don’t know how much the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will cost at launch, though recent rumours have pointed to a surprisingly low €649 (around $758 / £560 / AU$1,045) price tag for the Pixel 6, and €899 (around $1,047 / £776 / AU$1,448) for the Pixel 6 Pro.

That’s all the latest info we have for the Pixel 6 ahead of its official 19th October launch event, so stay tuned for more news in the build-up to the big day.

