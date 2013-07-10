Pioneer is replacing its BDP-150 3D Blu-ray player with a new model, the £130 BDP-160.

Available from UK dealers this month, the Pioneer BDP-160 is equipped with Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA 1.5 certification, and compatibility with YouTube's 'Send to TV' function so users can watch and control YouTube content on the telly.

"With Wi-Fi Direct, the BDP-160 simplifies the wi-fi pairing process, making it the perfect solution for set-ups without a wireless home network or for ad-hoc connections, to allow friends to share their mobile content," says Geoff Loveday, Pioneer UK's product manager.

When connected to the internet, the Pioneer BDP-160 provides access to YouTube and Picasa.

The device will also handle Super Audio CD (SACD) high-resolution audio discs, as well as numerous file types including FLV, MPEG, AVI, Flac2, WMA, MP3, MKV and DivX+ HD.

Additional features include a front USB connection, and Pioneer's Sound Retriever Link and Stream Smoother Link for improved sound and picture performance.

The new Pioneer ControlApp and iControlAV2013 app allow owners to control the player from their mobile device. They're available for free from the App Store for iOS devices, and there's also an Android app on Google Play.

By Andy Clough

