The Soundscape soundbar features four 4.5-inch composite cone mid/bass drivers and uses Paradigm's propietary Digital Signal Processing technology.

There are switchable EQ modes on offer too, allowing you to modify the sound depending on placement and what you're listening to. Movie Mode uses Paradigm's Virtual Surround technology to give the impression of surround sound, while Music Mode aims to deliver the best sound performance for two-channel music.

Bluetooth aptX technology is onboard for wireless streaming from a variety of mobile devices and there's a wireless subwoofer transmitter and receiver included in the box if you want to add extra bass.

The Paradigm Soundscape soundbar is available now for £1295.

The Paradigm Soundtrack 2 soundbar meanwhile is a 2.1-system, comprising a soundbar and a wireless subwoofer. As with the Soundscape, the Soundtrack 2 features Paradigm's Virtual Surround technology.

The soundbar features two, 4in bass/mid-range woofers made from mineral-filled polypropylene to deliver a "superb low-mass, high-stiffness ratio". A further two 4in passive radiators, also made from mineral-filled polypropylene, extend the speaker's range in the lower frequencies. Finally, two 1in tweeters provide high-frequencies.

The compact, wireless subwoofer has an 8in laminated polypropylene cone driver with a 1.5in aluminium-wire voice coil.

The Paradigm Soundtrack 2 soundbar is available now for £799.