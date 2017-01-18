Onkyo has launched a new 5.1 home cinema amp, and it boasts some impressive features for such a budget model.

For starters, it calibrates the sound to suit your room, thanks to its AccuEQ Room Calibration technology. This sizes up your room, and sets speaker differences according to your listening position, adjusts the output, selects the crossover setting for the subwoofer and performs audio equalisation.

It also plays nice with DTS-HD Master Audio and Dolby TrueHD multichannel formats, with discrete analogue amplification delivering 135W/channel.

Bluetooth comes as standard, so you can stream audio to it from your phone or tablet. Plus you can polish the sound from your mobile device using Advanced Music Optimiser, an original DSP listening mode designed to make compressed audio files sound better.

Have a much higher-quality audio source? You're covered too, thanks to Direct Mode, which enhances sources like SACD over HDMI or CD via the digital or analogue audio inputs.

All manner of games consoles, media players and Blu-ray players are also catered for, thanks to support for HDR10, HDCP 2.2 and 4K/60p video pass-through. The unit also hooks up to your TV via one cable, so you won't have the usual tangled mess behind the AV cabinet.

It even works with older devices, thanks to its two composite video inputs. Your dusty old VCR might get some playtime yet...

The Onkyo TX-SR373 is available now and costs £299.

