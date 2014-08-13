Sony Computer Entertainment Europe president and CEO Jim Ryan told Gamescom in Cologne that November 14th was the date for PlayStation TV's launch "across the PAL territory" at a cost of €99.

That works out at nearly £80 and includes three digital games, but a UK price tag has yet to be made official – it remains to be seen if it'll be the equivalent of the continental figure or perhaps even £99.

PlayStation TV made its debut in Japan last year, but it wasn't until E3 – the Electronic Entertainment Expo – earlier this year that Sony confirmed that it'd be launching in the US and Europe as well.

It's a device that will hook up with a PS4 via a wireless connection to let you play games on a second TV, but you'll need your own PlayStation DualShock 3 or DualShock 4 controller – one isn't supplied.

You'll also get instant access to more than 1000 games via the PlayStation Network and PlayStation Now, with more on the UK launch of the latter to follow. Games will include PS Vita and PS One titles.

And on the subject of PlayStation Now, UK gamers are set to become the first in Europe to have a go at using the streaming service after Ryan said a beta version will come to these shores "in 2015".

"Introducing a service of this nature in Europe is complicated and difficult; we've always said that we will not introduce PS Now until we can guarantee proper PlayStation levels of quality," said Ryan.

An open beta was made available to US and Canadian gamers last month, opening up PlayStation 3 games to the PlayStation 4 – both on the native console itself and through specific Sony Bravia TVs.

