Last week we included home and car audio specialist Morel in our ISE 2018 highlights for its new ultra-slim (1.55inch-deep) in-wall speakers.

And it seems the brand isn’t short of innovation. At the show it also launched (and won an innovation award for) the Nomadic Audio Speakase, which packs a Bluetooth speaker into a “water resistant, lightweight, shock-absorbent” carry-on suitcase.​

The speaker (also shock-absorbent and water-resistant) includes two woofers and two tweeters, and sits inside its own dedicated compartment. It can play music through one of the suitcase’s side panels, or be removed and used as a standalone wireless speaker.

Designed for jet-setters after an alternative to headphone-listening when they’re on the fly, the sonic suitcase might be a bit of a gimmick. But it could also be a gadget you never knew you needed until now.

Read more:

Alien earbuds: out of this world true wireless sound for tight budgets?

The world now has a choice of Sonos vinyl systems

Anker's portable projector has can-do attitude. Because it's a can

Over-ear (yet in-ear) Nuraphones promise tailored listening

4 of the best systems to improve your TV's sound