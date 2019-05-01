New issue of What Hi-Fi? magazine on sale now

The June issue of What Hi-Fi?, available on newsstands today, is a high-end special. We celebrate some of the best premium kit we've reviewed over the past couple of years, from turntables to amplifiers, loudspeakers, headphones and more.

But that's not all. There's the usual assortment of features, advice and we've plenty of First Tests on all manner of new AV kit. Read on for a summary of what's on offer this month...

Aiming high

Losing yourself in music is one of life’s greatest pleasures, so it’s worth investing in the kit that makes music so engaging and enthralling. Of course that kit doesn’t come cheap, and so you will want to spend your money wisely.

That’s where the June issue of What Hi-Fi? comes in. The High-End Special issue features the very best top-quality kit we've reviewed over the past few years. From speakers to projectors, and phono stages to DACs, this is the very best hi-fi kit (a lot of) money can buy.

Already chosen your kit? We show you three systems that will get the most out of it, outdoing the sum of the parts and making your investment stretch that bit further.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here , or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad , Android devices or Kindle edition

Inside info

Besides our high-end extravaganza, there are features, advice and of course, our First Tests section too. In Insider, we take a trip to Horgen on the banks of Lake Zurich in Switzerland, to talk to the people at Piega – and to get a sneak preview of the company’s new Premium Wireless speaker system.

If you’re planning to play vinyl on your high-end kit, don’t miss our feature on buying second hand records. Whether you’re digging through record shop crates, or searching for vinyl online, our handy hints on what to look out for when searching and how to get the best price possible will help you find what you're looking for.

If you’re lucky, you may find a bargain, such as one of the albums we’ve listed in our feature on the best-sounding vinyl records. From Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures to Radiohead’s Kid A, these are the discs where the vinyl sounds so good it’s impossible not to spin them.

First glance

In our First Tests section, you’ll find reviews of all the latest hi-fi kit. The June issue of What Hi-Fi? features the Naim ND5 XS 2 network streamer, which we say “provides truly great sound, irrespective of genre”.

We also review three pairs of stereo speakers, the B&W 603s, Dali’s Oberon 3s and Fyne Audio's F300s, and for those who prefer their audio on-the-move, we test the brand new version of Apple’s AirPod wireless headphones and the JBL Xtreme 2 wireless speaker.

We've a pair of new amps on test too - the Leema Acoustics Pulse IV and NAD D 3045. Plus, read our verdicts on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ smartphone and Chord Company's new RumourX speaker cable.

And finally, in keeping with the theme of the June issue, our First Tests section also features a review of the Burmester High-End 3D Surround Soundsystem for the 2019 Mercedes S-Class. We called this high-end in-car audio system “as detailed and powerful a system as we've heard at this level”.

Have your say

Don’t miss our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of the best home entertainment kit you can buy. Looking for anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a speaker package? This section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Something you want to get off your chest? In the June issue you will find a link to our online reader survey where, in return for your thoughts on What Hi-Fi? magazine and whathifi.com, you could win £500-worth of Richer Sounds vouchers.

Plus: Don’t miss our special subscription offer – a free Chord Company C-Line interconnect (worth £45) when you subscribe to What Hi-Fi?

The June issue is not to be missed. So grab a copy of What Hi-Fi? on sale today. Or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone instead. Enjoy!