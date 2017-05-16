We can't stress this enough - the following is not a typo: Astell & Kern's new high-end portable hi-res audio player is called A&ultima SP1000.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Despite the inexplicable model name, the SP1000 (as we are resolved to refer to it as) looks a tempting proposition.

It's certainly very well specified. It's sporting A&K's 4497EQ dual-DAC design and an upgraded CPU allowing playback of native 32-bit/384kHz audio files, as well as native bit-to-bit DSD files up to 11.2MHz.

There are independent DACs for left and right audio channels, while the octa-core CPU promises lag-free operation and lightning-quick booting times.

The SP1000 fetaures a 5in screen inside a minimal bezel, with its high-definition HD5 display intended to offer sharp, colourful and high-contrast images.

USB Type-C connectivity allows transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps, and supports data transfer and charging from the same cable. Charging with a fast charger (not included, rather meanly) takes only two hours for 12 hours of continuous playback.

Astell & Kern begins taking orders later this week - May 18th to be precise - and the SP1000 will cost £3300.

