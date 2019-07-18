Netflix confirms lower-priced, mobile-only plan

Having tested the plan in several countries earlier this year, Netflix has confirmed it is introducing a lower-priced, mobile-only subscription tier.

Launching first in India, where mobile data plans are some of the cheapest in the world and where consumption is rising, the plan will cost Rs 250 (roughly £2.91/$3.63) per month – half the price of the current cheapest plan in India.

The plan will limit subscribers to streaming only on their mobile device, natch, although we're yet to hear what video resolution will be limited to.

In a letter to its shareholders, which discussed the service's quarterly results, Netflix said: “We believe this plan, which will launch in Q3, will be an effective way to introduce a larger number of people in India to Netflix and to further expand our business in a market where Pay TV ARPU is low (below $5). We will continue to learn more after launch of this plan."

MORE: Virgin TV customers to get Sky 4K content in 2020