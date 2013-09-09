Here's another pair of headphones from a traditional hi-fi manufacturer: the NAD VISO HP50 over-ear headphones.

Following in the footsteps of B&W, KEF and more, and joining NAD's VISO 1 wireless speaker, the VISO HP50 headphones are on sale now and cost £250 – and you can see a review in the November issue of the the magazine, out September 25th.

The headphones of course look to major on sound quality but also boast solid noise-isolating properties thanks to the "ultra-soft" earpads. These pads, and the earphones themselves, can be folded flat and come with a carry case.

Elsewhere there's Room FeelTM technology, developed by NAD's sister company, PSB Speakers, which aims to improve the sound, specifically in terms of creating a wide soundstage, while the 40mm drivers have been developed especially for the HP50 headphones.

Inside the box you'll get a choice of two "tangle-free" headphone cables, one standard cable and one with an Apple-compatible 3-button remote and microphone.

The NAD VISO HP50 headphones are available now from Apple Stores and Sevenoaks Sound and Vision for £250.

Look out for the review in the November issue of the magazine where they'll be up against the best over-ear headphones between £200 and £260.

by Joe Cox

