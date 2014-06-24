US computing giant Microsoft has broken new ground with the unveiling of its first Android-powered smartphone – the Nokia X2.

At a cost of just €99 (£80), the new device is being targeted at the affordable end of the smartphone and will "introduce the next billion people to mobile internet and cloud services".

MORE: Microsoft to complete acquisition of Nokia's mobile phone division

It's also the first smartphone to be announced by Microsoft since it completed the £4.6bn acquisition of Nokia's mobile phone division in April, expanding the existing Nokia X range.

The features include a 4.3in ClearBlack display; a 5MP rear camera; and the next-generation Nokia X Software Platform 2.0, as well as a dual-core Snapdragon 200 processor.

Microsoft says the Nokia X2 will also act as a "gateway" to its services including Outlook.com, Skype and OneDrive, with 15GB of free cloud storage available through the latter.

MORE: Best smartphones to buy in 2014

It'll be available in three finishes at launch next month [July] – glossy orange, black and green, while glossy yellow, white and matte dark grey will be added to the line-up later.

Timo Toikkanen, head of mobile phones at Microsoft Devices Group, said: ""The Nokia X2 elevates the Nokia X experience with a stellar new design, ease of use and new Microsoft experiences."

MORE: MWC – Nokia launches X Series Android phones

by Pete Hayman

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+