LG has unveiled three new TVs at CES 2017, which aim to deliver improved viewing angles.

The LG SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000 all feature Nano Cell technology. Unlike quantum dot technology, which uses differently-sized particles, Nano Cell employs uniform particles of around 1 nanometer in diameter in an effort to create more subtle, accurate colours.

LG claims that its TVs can be viewed from wider angles than standard TVs, but we'll have a better idea of the effect once we go hands-on with the sets at CES 2017.

LG claims the technology delivers consistent colours no matter where you're sat in the lounge, which will be welcome news to anyone who's ever been kicked-out of the best seat in the house.

Nano Cell technology claims to enhance "the purity of the colours displayed on screen" by "absorbing surplus light wavelengths", which ultimately means colours might be more accurate.

As well as reducing colour degradation, Nano Cell also aims to reduce on-screen light glow, hopefully meaning stellar picture quality even when the screen is surrounded by intense ambient light.

So what else can these sets do? They support Active HDR and Dolby Vision, as well as the HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma HDR technologies. They're 4K, naturally, and run LG's webOS smart TV operating system. The flagship SJ9500 is just 6.9mm thick at its thinnest point, too.

There's no word on UK prices or release dates yet, we'll bring you more news when we get it.

