We have £5500-worth of Monitor Audio BX2AV surround speaker packages to be won – that's a superb home cinema set-up each for five lucky readers.



Monitor Audio's BX2AV package comprises a pair of BX2 speakers for the left and right channels, a BX centre, a pair of BX-FX surrounds and the BXW10 subwoofer.

The BX2s excelled in a WHAT HI-FI? SOUND AND VISION Group Test in the October issue, picking up five stars and the test win.

As we said: “The fact of the matter is that the Bronze BX2s are just a tremendous all-round proposition with no major weaknesses.”

To be in with a chance of winning this superb speaker system, just head on over to our competition page and submit your entry.

COMPETITION CLOSES AT MIDNIGHT ON OCTOBER 14th, 2010

