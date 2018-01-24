Celebrating five years since they were first revealed, the LS50 Black Edition speakers use the same Uni-Q driver array (but in black), set in a matt black cabinet coated with metallic powder. Even the chrome plated terminals are now black to match.​

Each pair of speakers also boasts matching black trim rings and comes with its own diamond cut deco plaque and unique laser-etched serial number.

Given the internals mirror those of the standard, multi-Award-winning LS50s and pricing has remained the same, we doubt the audio performance will leave you disappointed.

