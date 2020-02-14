ISE 2020: Dali showcases Rubicon 2 C active system and in-wall speakers

Dali was another familiar hi-fi face at ISE 2020 this week, showcasing its pro audio speaker range aimed at custom installers. But alongside the in-wall speakers we also spied the company's new Rubicon 2 C wireless active speakers – about which we're pretty excited.

We gave the Rubicon 2 passive speakers a glowing five-star review so we're naturally eager to hear the active wireless version. And you'll be able to read our review very soon.

The Rubicon C series is the active sibling to the Rubicon series, sharing the same drivers and cabinet – a good thing in our book – while borrowing amplifier and wireless know-how from the Callisto and Sound Hub wireless combination, of which we are also fans.

The range focuses on delivering zero loss with no latency, and even works without a wi-fi signal thanks to the direct connection between the units. The Sound Hub houses all the connectivity and wireless distribution, forming a mesh network with the speakers, which themselves only require power. It uses the BluOS platform, allowing hi-res and MQA audio support, while also working with other BluOS products such as the Bluesound family.

There's a Rubicon 6 C floorstander and a Rubicon 2 C bookshelf speaker, both of which use Dali's hybrid tweeter module, which combines a dome and ribbon design, and a wood fibre bass driver.

The 2 C feature two, 250-watt Class D amplifiers in each speaker, a 6.5-inch woofer and a 29mm tweeter. They're available in walnut veneer, black lacquer or white lacquer.

(Image credit: Future)

Also on display were the company's in-wall speakers. The latest Phantom M-250 and M-375 custom install speakers follow the same design principles as Dali's hi-fi ranges, with wood fibre cones and soft dome tweeters. The promise of wide dispersion, slim designs and magnetic grilles make them ideal for home installations.

Dali was also showing prototype in-ceiling speakers, complete with adjustable angle tweeters. Early versions, they're likely to be ready for release by the end of the year.

