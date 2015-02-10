F36 2.5-way floorstanding tower (1-inch tweeter, three 6.5-inch woofers) at $2000 per pair

F35 2.5-way floorstanding tower (1-inch tweeter, three 5.25-inch woofers) at $1500 per pair

M16 2-way bookshelf monitor (1-inch tweeter, 6.5-inch woofer) at $900 per pair

C25 2.5-way centre channel (1-inch tweeter, dual 5.25-inch woofers) at $750 each

S16 2-way surround speaker (1-inch tweeter, 6.5-inch woofer) at $1000 per pair

B10 powered subwoofer (10-inch woofer, built-in 800W amplifier) at $1500 each

Revel Concerta2 F36

They have 1in aluminium tweeters with integral phase rings and ‘Acoustic Lens’ waveguides, which promise enhanced treble and more consistent performance over a wider area. Aluminium woofer cones aim to improve rigidity without adding mass.

Internally, there is edge-to-edge ‘window pane’ bracing to reduce cabinet colouration, while non-parallel walls help to prevent standing waves. The cabinets are of 3/4in MDF, finished in high-gloss black or white.

Revel Concerta2 C25

“Our Concerta2 Series isn’t just a minor upgrade – it incorporates technologies and materials that are directly drawn from our acclaimed Performa3 loudspeakers along with a host of new design elements,” said Jim Garrett, Director of Marketing and Product Management, Harman Luxury Audio Group.

“The result is a significant leap forward in aesthetics, music and home theatre reproduction at prices that make true high-end sound attainable for a wider range of listeners.”

The Revel Concerta2 range will be available in autumn 2015. UK prices to follow.