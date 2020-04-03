iPhone SE 2020 set for imminent launch with up to 256GB of storage

Waiting for the Apple iPhone 9? You'll be waiting an awfully long time, because we now know that Apple's budget smartphone will officially be the 'iPhone SE 2020'.

According to a juicy tip passed to 9to5Mac, Apple has finally settled on this name for its new entry-level smartphone.

The leak suggests that the new iPhone SE 2020 will be offered in three colourways: White, Black and Product (Red), while storage options will be 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Whereas the original iPhone SE (2016) sported a 4in screen, the iPhone SE 2020 is thought to boast a 4.7in display, and a spec sheet that will make it the natural successor to the iPhone 8. In other words, it will be more wallet- and pocket-friendly than recent flagship iPhones.

The iPhone SE 2020 is expected to use the same chip as the iPhone 11 – the Apple A13 processor. If true, that would be a big step up from the A11 in the iPhone 8, and could tempt iPhone 6 owners, who no longer receive software updates.

As we reported, Apple is due to announce the 2020 version of the iPhone SE any day now. Third -party cases have already been shipped to electronics retailers, and 9to5Mac claims that Apple is set to offer five official iPhone SE 2020 cases: Black silicone, White silicone, Red leather, Black leather and Midnight Blue leather.

There's no word on price yet, but respected supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the iPhone SE 2020 will be priced from $399 (which could point to a UK price of £350-£400 for the 64GB model).

Apple is also said to be working on a larger, 5.5in iPhone SE, new HomePod smart speaker, Apple TV video streamer, MacBook Pro, budget iPads, Apple Watch and iMac, according to Bloomberg. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Cupertino giant is reportedly (and understandably) struggling to adjust to a work-from-home culture that it has avoided for years.

Stay tuned for all the latest iPhone SE 2020 news as and when it breaks.

MORE:

iPhone 12: release date, leaks and latest news

Apple iPhone 11 review

Best Apple deals: AirPods, iPhone 11, iPad, HomePod