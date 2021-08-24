iPhone 13 Pro will have a smaller notch, thicker body, case leak suggests

According to the rumours, we're less than a month away from the iPhone 13 announcement, and the latest leak is a big one as it relates to the new phone's design. It concerns the iPhone 13 Pro – the more powerful variant – and it points to some fairly major design changes.

We could be looking at a smaller notch, a thicker body, and a bigger camera housing. That's if the iPhone 13 Pro case spotted by Svetapple.skis to be believed.

The case appears atop an iPhone 12 Pro to show the design changes.

While a fatter iPhone would appear to be a step back, it's only a marginal increase (7.54mm to the iPhone 12 Pro's 7.4mm). And if it means a smaller, less imposing notch, that's a tradeoff many will be happy to make.

This fatter body could also mean a bigger battery – a rumour we've heard before – which again, would be a welcome addition.

The increase in the size of the camera module would be more noticeable, going from 3.98cm diagonally to 4.49cm on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, and from 3.71cm to 3.9cm on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The Pro model would jump from 3.71cm on the iPhone 12 Pro to 4.49cm on the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple is expected to reveal the full iPhone 13 family on Tuesday 14th September, and if the rumours are correct, we'll also see a new standard iPad and possibly the AirPods 3 too.

