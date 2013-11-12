UPDATED: The iPad Mini 2 with Retina display has finally been released. Unlike the new iPad Air counterpart, the new iPad Mini simply adds 'with Retina display' to its official name.

As for the tablet itself, the spec is much as expected – here's everything you need to know, from the prices & features to the official specs.

On sale for nearly a year now, the original iPad Mini married a smaller, 7.9in screen size and a lower price to great success, but now the iPad Mini 2 has a Retina display.

The iPad Mini 2 has received its official release, with the Apple Store being down in the early hours of this morning.

The iPad Mini with Retina display is available in the UK, the US, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China (Wi-Fi models only), Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macao (Wi-Fi models only), Macedonia, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Price

The new iPad Mini 2 is available in silver or space grey, with Retina display. Wi-Fi models available at £319 for the 16GB model, £399 for the 32GB model, £479 for the 64GB model and £559 for the 128GB model.

iPad mini with Retina display Wi-Fi + Cellular (3G/4G LTE) models will be available for a suggested retail price of £419 for the 16GB model, £499 for the 32GB model, £579 for the 64GB model and £659 for the 128GB model.

Additionally, the original iPad mini is now offered at a more affordable price of £249 for the 16GB Wi-Fi model and £349 for the 16GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

Design

"Every little bit as amazing", is how Apple describes the new Mini 2, no doubt alluding to the fact the new device has the same Retina display as the full-size iPad Air.

So the 7.9in LED screen packs in the same 2048 x 1536 resolution display with 326 pixels per inch. That's 3.1 million pixels.

It measures just 20 x 13.4 x 0.75cm (HWD) and weighs an impressively featherweight 331g, despite delivering a 35% larger screen area than a 7in tablet.

Features

The iPad Mini 2, like the Air, didn't get the rumoured camera upgrade. It sticks with the 5MP snapper, however thanks to the iOS 7 and the new A7 chip, optics claim to be vastly improved.

The Retina display is the main leap, alongside the new A7 chip and M7 motion coprocessor. Powerful yet efficient is the claim here, so it shouldn't drain the battery.

The iPad Mini with Retina display has two antennas to support MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output) for up to twice as fast 802.11n Wi‑Fi, just the iPad Air, and the Wi‑Fi + Cellular model has more bands to support more networks around the world, including 4G LTE support.

It also features a 5-megapixel iSight camera and a FaceTime HD camera with an improved sensor for better video calls. As on the Air, dual microphones claim to improve telephone audio and filter background noise for video recording, FaceTime calls and voice recognition when using Siri.

As with the Air, there are new smart covers and cases, too.

Specs

The iPad Mini 2 is available with a range of storage options ranging from 16GB up to 128GB, and with or without 3G/4G LTE.

2048 x 1536, 7.9 inch Retina display at 326ppi

5MP iSight camera

A7 processor with 64-bit architecture

Ultrafast Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity

