InFocus says it's about to 'redefine big-picture performance in the entry market for home cinema' with its new SP8600 projector, which has just hit the shops at around £799.

The new model has what the Portland, Oregon, company calls ' a highly-tuned video engine', combining the DLP DC3 DMD, PixelWorks 10-bit processing, a Unishape lamp and high-quality glass optics.

This gives an 1800 lumen output, which with the frame-by-frame lamp calibration and DMD produces a 5000:1 contrast ratio.

The six-segment colour wheel runs at three speeds to reduce the risk of the rainbow effect, and the video processing offers a full range of deinterlacing and scaling, along with smooth playback of video content including 1080P/24fps.

The projector has a 1.2x manual zoom, and offers a throw ratio of 1.6-1.92.

Two HDMI inputs are provided, as well as component, composite and S-video, VGA and RS232, and the SP8600 quiet in operation at just 26dB, and offers up to 4000 hours of lamp life in Eco mode.

It comes with five years' guarantee on most parts, with three years on the power supply, fans, colour wheel and light tunnel, three years' labour and one year unlimited lamp protection.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook