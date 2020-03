HTC has confirmed that the latest version of the Android operating system, Android 4.1 aka Jelly Bean, will come to the One series of smartphones.

The HTC One S, One X and One XL will all be upgraded to Jelly Bean, as confirmed by HTC in a statement released today.

This latest version of Android launched on Google's new Nexus 7 tablet and has subsequently come to the Galaxy Nexus phone, and is promised on tablets and smartphones such as the Motorola Xoom.

Android Jelly Bean promises a faster feel and speed to the interface, improvements to features such as voice search and the camera app.

