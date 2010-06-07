There's a chance to bag yourself a hi-fi bargain this week in the latest Sevenoaks Sound and Vision hi-fi sale.

You'll find up to 50 per cent off top hi-fi separates, including brands such as Arcam, Roksan, Leema and Cyrus.

Sevenoaks is also offering up to 15 per cent off any CD player when purchased with selected amplifiers listed below (offer only available in store).

Arcam FMJ CD17 CD player (silver/black): £479 (save £136)

Arcam FMJ A18 amplifier (silver/black): £479 (save £136)

Arcam FMJ CD17/A18 combo (silver/black): £899 (save £331)

Arcam FMJ CD17/A18 + Leema Xero combo: £1349 (save £591)

Cyrus Pre XP/Power combo: £1500 (save £400)

Cyrus Pre XP/Power + Spendor A5 combo: £2845 (save £650)

Leema Stream II CD player (silver/black): £849 (save £450)

Leema Pulse amplifier (silver/black): £849 (save £450)

Leema Xero speakers (walnut/light oak): £449 (save £261)

Leema Stream/Pulse combo (silver/black): £1599 (save £999)

Leema Stream/Pulse/Xero combo: £1999 (save £1309)

Roksan Caspian M1 preamp: £899 (save £790)

Roksan Caspian M1 stereo power amp: £899 (save £280)

Roksan Caspian M1 monoblocs: £1599 (save £1459)

Roksan Caspian M1 pre/power combo (silver): £1499 (save £1369)

Roksan Caspian M1 pre/power + Spendor A5 combo: £2849 (save £1614)

Roksan Caspian M1 pre/monos combo (silver/black): £2349 (save £2398)

Roksan Caspian M1 pre/monos + Spendor A5 combo: £3699 (save £2543)

Spendor A5 speakers (light oak/black ash/cherry/wegne): £1495 (save £100)

Check out these and other offers on the Sevenoaks website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter