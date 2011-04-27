UPDATE:

Sevenoaks has yet more offers for over the Easter period - all available online and in-store - here are some of the highlights:

TVs

Panasonic TX-P46ST30B 46in 3D, full HD plasma £1149 (Save £150)

Panasonic TX-P50VT20 50in 3D, full HD plasma £1599 (Save £700) - claim free five year warranty and free Panasonic SC-BTT350 3D Blu-Ray System (worth £399) OR DMP-BDT100 3D Blu-Ray Player (worth £249)



Claim Free Five Year Warranty on all new Samsung D7000 / D8000 TVs in stock

AV receivers

Pioneer SC-LX83 AV Receiver £1499 (save £500) - when purchased together with an AV Speaker Package over £499 (or £1549 on its own)

Blu-ray players

Panasonic DMR-BS880 Blu-Ray / HDD Freesat HD Recorder (500GB) (Multi-Region) £599 (Save £200)



Pioneer BDP-LX52 Blu-Ray Player (Multi-Region) £249 (Save £300 Less Than Half Price!) - last few available



Yamaha BDS-1067 3D Blu-Ray / DVD Audio / SACD Player (Multi-Region) £499 (Save £100)

Hi-Fi

Yamaha CD-S300 CD Player £207 (Save £32)

Speakers

KEF KHT7005 AV Speaker Package £499 (Save £300) - claim free Pioneer NAW1 iPod Speaker System (worth £99)



Yamaha YSP-5100 Digital Sound Projector £999 (Save £500)

Systems

Marantz M-CR603 CD / DAB / Network System (Ex Speakers) £429 (Save £80) - when purchased together with Speakers over £149 (or £449 on its own)

Published 19.04.11

Pop down to your local Sevenoaks Sound & Vision store this Easter weekend and you could bag yourself a bargain. Here's a taste of the deals on offer:



AV receivers

Denon AVR-1911 AV receiver £239 (save £220) – when purchased together with an AV speaker package over £499 (or £259 if bought on its own)



Onkyo TX-SR608 AV receiver £299 (save £150) – when purchased together with an AV speaker package over £499 (or £329 on its own). Last few available



Pioneer VSX-920 AV receiver £329 (save £170) – when purchased together with an AV speaker package over £499 (or £349 on its own)





Blu-ray players

Pioneer BDP-430 3D Blu-ray player (multi-region) £199 (save £100)



Samsung BD-C5900 3D Blu-ray player £119 (Save £80) – last few available





Hi-Fi (Amplifiers/CD players/DACs/Tuners)

Hot deals on Audiolab, Cyrus and Roksan – ask in-store for details



Save 25% off Arcam FMJ Amplifiers (A18/A28/A38), CD players (CD17/CD37) and tuner (T32) – last few available



Arcam rDAC £299 – claim free QED Performance optical cable 1m (worth £40)



Marantz CD6003 CD player £235 (save £74)



Yamaha A-S500 amplifier £297 (save £40)





iPod docks

Save up to £300 on selected Pioneer iPod speaker systems (NAW1/NAV1/NAS-5)





Multi-room systems

Claim a free Sonos WD100 wireless iPod dock (worth £99) when you spend more than £500 on Sonos products





Speakers (Hi-Fi/AV)

Dynaudio DM2/6 speakers £495 (save £40) – claim a free Pioneer NAW1 iPod dock (worth £99)



KEF KHT8005 AV speaker package £699 (save £300) – claim a free Pioneer NAW1 iPod dock (worth £99)



Monitor Audio BX5 speakers £449 (save £50) – claim free Pioneer NAW1 iPod dock (worth £99)



REL T5 subwoofer £349 (save £75) – black/white finishes



Yamaha YSP-4100 Digital Sound Projector £799 (save £478)





All-in-one systems

Arcam Solo Music (no DAB) CD/FM system (ex speakers) £599 (save £726) – when purchased together with speakers over £149 (or £649 on its own)



Denon D-M38DAB CD/DAB system (ex speakers) £165 (save £74) – when purchased together with speakers over £149 (or £179 on its own)



Marantz M-CR502DAB CD/DAB System (ex speakers) £329 (save £80) – when purchased together with Speakers over £149 (or £349 on its own)





TVs

Panasonic TX-L32DT30 32in 3D LCD/LED TV (Full HD) £899 (save £100) – claim free five year warranty



Panasonic TX-46GT30 46in 3D plasma TV (Full HD) £1349 (save £150) – claim five year warranty



Plus new range of Samsung D7000/D8000 TVs now in stock

