German speaker specialist Teufel , which sells exclusively online, is offering discounts of up to 30% in its spring sale.

Teufel's System 5 Cinema 5.1 is available for £799, instead of the usual £969 – that's a price drop of almost £200. The home cinema set-up features five identical speakers, or optional dipoles for the rear. It comes with a 200W subwoofer with 30cm bass drivers.



The Motiv 5 system in white (pictured) is £349, instead of £439, a discount of £90. This is a fully active six-channel multimedia surround system with a compact subwoofer.



Finally, the Concept B200 USB is down from £219 to £189, with £30 sliced off the price.

It's a compact stereo system which is designed for PC/multimedia playback. There are two slim boxes, together with a power amplifier with integrated USB soundcard and USB hub.



Sven Soltau, marketing director at Teufel Audio UK, says: "Spring is a great time to have a major clear out of the stock we have and it gives us a chance to welcome the warmer weather with some superb bargains."

Full details of the spring sale are on the Teufel website.

