Hopefully it's not an April Fool: Play.com is having a one-day sale today on Blu-rays, DVDs and electronics, with Blu-ray films from £5.99.

Bargain titles include Downfall at £5.99, Black Hawk Down (£6.99), Seven (£8.99) and Kick-Ass (£9.49). And there's Terminator 2: Skynet Edition, which includes the THX Optimizer, for just £6.99.

For Clint Eastwood fans, how about The Director's Collection (five Blu-ray discs) for £32.99? It's normally £50. That gets you Gran Torino, Flags of our Fathers, Letter from Iwo Jima, Mystic River and Unforgiven.

In the electronics sale you can pick up Sony's new BDP-S380 Blu-ray player for £109.99 plus a free copy of Tron Legacy, or Panasonic DMP-BD45 BD player with free Peerless HDMI cable (or Life on Blu-ray half price) for £79.99.

TV deals include a Sony Bravia KDL-37EX503 at £480 and a Samsung LE32C450 model for £250.

There's also an Icecrypt T2200 digital Freeview HD set-top box at £100, and a Samsung HT-C5800 2.1 Blu-ray home cinema system for £230.

Check out more of today's deals on the Play.com website.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook