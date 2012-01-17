Sevenoaks Sound and Vision tells us it has further reductions on top-brand hi-fi and AV kit in its winter sale. Deals on offer include:

• Arcam rDAC digital-to-analogue converter £279 (Save £46/claim HMV vouchers worth £20)

• Boston SoundWare S 5.1 AV speaker package £449 (Save £60)

• Cyrus 8 XPd QX amplifier £1199 (Save £750)

• Denon DBP-2012UD 3D Blu-ray player £499 (Save £250)

• Marantz NR1602 AV receiver £399 (Save £130)

• Marantz UD7006 3D Blu-ray player £579 (Save £220)

• Onkyo TX-NR509 AV receiver £279 (Save £70)

• Panasonic TX-P50UT30 50in 3D/Full HD plasma TV £599 (Save £600 + claim free five-year warranty)

• Pioneer VSX-LX55 AV receiver £799 (Save £200)

• Pioneer SC-LX85 AV receiver £1699 (Save £300)

• Pioneer XC-HM70DAB CD/DAB system (exc speakers) £229 (Save £70)

• Tannoy Revolution DC6 bookshelf speakers £449 (Save £110)

• Tannoy Revolution DC6T floorstanding speakers £599 (Save £220)

• Yamaha RX-A810 AV receiver £629 (Save £220 + claim free Yamaha YID-W10 wireless iPod dock worth £149)

There are plenty more sale bargains on the Sevenoaks website.

