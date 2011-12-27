Trending

HOT DEALS: Latest offers from Hi-Fi Corner

Hi-Fi Corner in Edinburgh is offering discounts on Denon, Marantz, Pro-ject and Sonos kit

We've just had an email from Hi-Fi Corner in Edinburgh notifying us of some of its latest sales offers, so here goes:

Denon AVR-1912 reduced to £279

Denon AVR-3312 reduced to £599

Marantz M-CR603 reduced to £379

Marantz UD7006 reduced to £487

Pro-Ject Essential USB reduced to £207

Pro-Ject Xpression Mk3 reduced to £444

Order online and check out the company's other offers on the Hi-Fi Corner wesbite. You can also claim a free Sonos bridge worth £39.99 with the purchase of any Sonos component (in store only).

