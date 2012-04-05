Sevenoaks Sound & Vision has savings on a range of TV, hi-fi and home cinema kit this Easter weekend.

Many Sevenoaks stores will be open on Good Friday and Easter Monday, with offers available in-store (personal callers only, not mail order).

Deals available over the weekend include:

• 10% off new Panasonic TV ranges (E5/ET5/ET50/DT50/GT50) Discount deducted from current SRP.



• Panasonic TX-P65VT30 65in 3D, Full HD plasma TV £2599 (Save £1900 + claim free five-year warranty)

• Optoma HD33 3D DLP projector £1249 (Save £100)

• Panasonic PT-AT5000E 3D LCD projector £2599 (Save £600)

• Denon AVR-1912 AV receiver £265 (Save £234)

• Pioneer VSX-LX55 AV receiver £769 (Save £230)

• Denon DBP-1611UD 3D Blu-ray player £245 (Save £204 + claim free 1m Chord SuperShield HDMI Cable worth £49.95)

• Pioneer BDP-140 3D Blu-ray player £89 (Save £80)

• Denon DNP-720AE network audio player £239 (Save £190 + claim free 1m Chord CrimsonPlus interconnect cable worth £45)

• Pioneer N-50 network audio player £489 (Save £10)

• Canton Movie 125 MX AV speaker package £259 (Save £140)

• Tannoy HTS-101 AV speaker package £349 (Save £210)

• Arcam Solo Mini CD/DAB system (ex speakers) £569 (Save £196)

• Denon CEOL RCD-N7 CD/network system (ex speakers) £299 (Save £200)

• 10% off RRP on selected CD players

• 10% off RRP on selected amplifiers

For more Easter weekend offers, visit the Sevenoaks website.

Terms & Conditions apply:



• Easter Offers are available to personal callers only - no mail order.

• These prices override normal Sevenoaks prices.

• Please check before travelling (not all stores are open).

• Not in conjunction with any other offer.

• Easter Offers are valid on Good Friday, Saturday, 7th April and Easter Monday only.

