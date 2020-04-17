Here's every record shop that will deliver vinyl to your door

Some of us never need an excuse to buy vinyl. But if you do, we have just the thing. Saturday 18th April was due to be Record Store Day 2020. Sadly, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Record Store Day has been delayed.

However, the organisation has launched the #RSDFillTheGap campaign, encouraging vinyl lovers to support their local record shop by pledging to buy a record that’s missing from their collection. But you can do better than that. Why not go full the hog and just spend some money on some lovely new vinyl records?

The Official Charts company has put together an interactive map (see below) so you can find the nearest record shop to you that's still offering online orders and, more importantly, deliveries. So you could be spinning some new music within a matter of days, without leaving the house. Happy shopping!

