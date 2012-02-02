New from digital TV tuner manufacturer Hauppauge is myTV 2GO, a portable Freeview receiver able to stream content to computers and iOS devices via wi-fi.

Selling for £199 when it goes on sale in the UK during the next month or so, myTV 2GO combines a Freeview TV tuner with Wi-Fi 802.11b/g capability, enabling it to receive TV and transmit it via wi-fi to iPads, iPhones, the iPod Touch and wireless-ready computers.

It's powered by a rechargeable battery, so is suitable for totally mobile viewing anywhere there's a Freeview signal, and has the advantage of not using up mobile data allowances while watching TV.

A free app is available from the iTunes App Store to allow mobile devices to work with the myTV 2GO unit, after which you "Simply turn on the myTV 2GO device, extend the built-in antenna, connect to the myTV 2GO wi-fi network…, and start to watch and record high-quality digital TV from anywhere with a DVB-T (Freeview) reception."

The myTV 2GO weighs 70g and is charged from a USB socket to give 3.5 hours of use.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook