There's a new Google Nexus 7 tablet on the way, again manufactured by Asus. The tablet comes with the brand-new Android 4.3 OS and has a higher-resolution Full HD 7in screen than the original Nexus 7 at 1920x1200, with a pixel density of 323 ppi – much higher than that of the iPad mini.

Prices are £199 for the 16GB version with wi-fi, £239 for the 32GB wi-fi model and £299 for the 32GB wi-fi/LTE. They'll be available in the next few weeks.

The Nexus 7 2, as some are calling it, is lighter, thinner and has a smaller bezel than the original version (which was our 2012 Portable Product of the Year), yet still packs in a virtual 5.1 sound system developed by Fraunhofer played through either the two built-in stereo speakers or through a pair of headphones.

There's dual-band wi-fi and optional 4G LTE capability for HD video streaming, web browsing and faster downloads. As for picture quality, Asus TruVivid technology is said to improve colour clarity and brightness, while IPS display technology gives a wide 178 degree viewing angle.

Scratch-resistant Corning Glass and a grippy, soft-touch exterior should help the Nexus 7 survive the rough and tumble of everyday life.

Processing power is significantly increased, while battery life is a claimed nine hours for HD video playback and ten hours of web browsing. Here are the other key tech specs:

* Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro 1.5GHz processor

* 802.11a/b/g/n wi-fi

* 2GB RAM

* 16GB or 32GB onboard storage

* 5.0MP rear, 1.2MP front camera

* Bluetooth 4.0

* 8.65mm thick, weight 290g

It’s the first device to run Android 4.3, which offers restricted profiles for added parental control. Apps can be controlled by parents to a high degree – for example you can lock out in-app purchases.

Android 4.3 also supports Bluetooth Low Energy for connection to devices like heart-rate monitors, and OpenGL ES 3.0 for better 3D graphics.

Also new was the Google Chromecast, a $35 HDMI dongle that connects to any TV to allow streaming music and video from Android and Apple devices, plus any computer with the Chrome browser.

