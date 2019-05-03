Google Pixel 3a leaks suggest $399 starting price

It seems like no time since we reviewed the Pixel 3 in November, yet here we are just days away from the 7th May announcement of Google’s next Pixel handsets, the strongly-rumoured Pixel 3a and 3aXL.

But these won't be replacements of the Pixel 3, instead more affordable versions to occupy the midrange smartphone market. And we have leaked specs, as well as reported prices as low as $399.

According to rumours, the new handsets will be available in an original lilac colour, as well as the standard black and white.

Droid Life reports that the Pixel 3a and 3aXL will feature “extraordinary” 12.2MP Dual Pixel cameras, with new attributes including a portrait mode, motion auto focus feature and the night vision function found on the Pixel 3. Fingers crossed they will also be privy to unlimited Google Photos storage like its pricier siblings too.

Both new models could also have 64GB storage, a coloured power button and rear fingerprint readers, and would naturally come with Android's 9.0 Pie OS.

Price information remains a closely guarded secret, but word is they will come in as low as $399 (£307) for the 3a and $479 (£368) for the 3aXL - a fair bit less than the flagship Pixel 3 (£489 / $599) and Pixel 3 XL (£619 / $720 ), then.

So, now we wait...

