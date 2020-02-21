Fyne Audio expands F700 and F1 series at Bristol Hi-Fi Show

Not everyone can afford a £8,750 floorstanding speaker but, thankfully, Fyne Audio has added some standmounter options to its second-tier F700 and top-tier F1 ranges at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show.

The Fyne Audio F700 (£2,500) and F701 (£4,000) are still based on the IsoFlare point source driver which is both multi-fibre mid/bass cone and magnesium dome tweeter in one. The aim of the combination design is both to better disperse the sound, improve the timing of the two drivers and create stronger stereo imaging.

The F700, the smallest of the range, houses a 150mm driver with a 25mm tweeter. The 701's is a 200mm unit instead. Then all the way up above the already launched 702 and 703 floorstanders are the big boys of the range, the twin 300mm 704 speakers (£11,000).

(Image credit: Future)

They whole F700 range also features Fyne’s FyneFlute surround technology, designed to minimise cone energy. Other features include the downward-firing port system which focuses the airflow to make the speakers more flexible when it comes to room positioning.

The crossover components have been cryogenically treated to help relax the stresses in materials and solder joints and the models share the same birch ply cabinet as the F1s. They're available in either piano gloss black or piano walnut finishes.

The top-of-the-line Fyne Audio F1 range has also had some members added. You now longer need to spend £28,000 for the finest that Fyne has to offer. There are now two standmounters in the shape of the F1-4 (£3,000) and F1-5 (£6,000). The former are fitted with 125mm IsoFlares with 19mm tweeters and the latter with a 200mm main unit instead.

Fyne has designed the FS8 stands for them to mimic the sandwich style base of the F1 floorstanders, keeping the weight as low as possible. They're all available now.

