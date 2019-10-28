Five-star Q Acoustics Q B12 subwoofer goes on sale in November

Q Acoustics has just announced a new subwoofer, the Q B12, which will be available from November in the UK and January in the US.

Not typically the case for a product that has only just been publicly revealed, we can already vouch for it. The Q B12 has recently received a five-star review from the What Hi-Fi? team for its punchy and powerful performance. “It isn’t just brute force, though: it’s precise, detailed and really rather dynamic,” to borrow a quote from it.

Designed to work within the British brand's Award-winning 3050i 5.1, 3010i 5.1 and Concept 5.1 speaker packages as an upgrade to the older Q Acoustics 3060S sub, but also ready and willing to take place in another set-up, the Q B12 powers its 30cm driver with 220 watts of Texas Instruments TPA3255 Class D amplification.

(Image credit: Future)

The amp’s proprietary PurePath technology works to minimise distortion, while a custom die-cast aluminium heat sink on the rear panel works to keep the sub cool. A 0-180 degree phase switch typically allows the user to optimise integration between the left and right speakers, too.

Q Acoustics has worked to improve rigidity and thus reduce resonances by fitting a ‘dart brace’ to the MDF cabinet, and the option of adjustable spikes and rubber feet caters for both carpeted and hard-surface floors.

The Q B12 can be purchased separately for £499 ($599) in black and white vinyl to match the Q Acoustics 3000i speaker range, or for £649 ($799) in black or white gloss to match the Q Acoustics Concept speaker range.

The Q B12 also comes as part and parcel of the company’s 5.1 packages, the Q Acoustics 3010i 5.1 Plus (£1049/$1295), Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 Plus (£1499/$1845) and Q Acoustics Concept 5.1 Plus (£2275/$2999).

MORE:

The best home cinema and AV deals 2019

Best subwoofers 2019

Best speaker packages 2019